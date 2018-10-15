Ferguson (concussion) was cleared for contact over the weekend, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

The second-year wing had been in the league's concussion protocol for several days, but he passed his final round of tests on Sunday and was able to practice in full capacity with the team. Given that Andre Roberson (knee) won't be available for Tuesday's season-opener against the Warriors, Ferguson looks to be in position to start in his place at shooting guard for the time being.