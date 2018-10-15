Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Full cleared for contact
Ferguson (concussion) was cleared for contact over the weekend, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
The second-year wing had been in the league's concussion protocol for several days, but he passed his final round of tests on Sunday and was able to practice in full capacity with the team. Given that Andre Roberson (knee) won't be available for Tuesday's season-opener against the Warriors, Ferguson looks to be in position to start in his place at shooting guard for the time being.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will miss preseason finale•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Exits game with concussion symptoms•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Dealing with bruised shoulder•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...