Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Full participant in practice Sunday
Ferguson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Sunday, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson has missed the past four games as he has dealt with an ankle sprain. The Thunder want to see how Ferguson's ankle responds to a full practice before commenting on his availability for Monday's game against Detroit. More information should come out Monday, and Ferguson should be considered questionable for Monday at this time.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: To be re-evaluated in about 10 days•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will sit against Hornets•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Unexpectedly available Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Could be back with team Tuesday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.