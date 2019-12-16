Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Good to go Monday
Ferguson (hip) is available Monday against the Bulls, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson is good to go Monday after missing the past five games with right hip soreness. Prior to getting injured, he posted averages of 5.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game. He figures to immediately reclaim his spot in the starting five, with Abdel Nader returning to a bench role.
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Deemed questionable Monday•
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remains out Saturday•
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Won't play Wednesday•
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Officially out Monday•
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Likely out Monday•
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remains out Sunday•
