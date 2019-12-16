Play

Ferguson (hip) is available Monday against the Bulls, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson is good to go Monday after missing the past five games with right hip soreness. Prior to getting injured, he posted averages of 5.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game. He figures to immediately reclaim his spot in the starting five, with Abdel Nader returning to a bench role.

