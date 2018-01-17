Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Headed back to pine
Ferguson will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to the return of Andre Roberson (knee) to the starting lineup, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Ferguson has seen 23.1 minutes per game since Roberson went down with a knee injury in late December. But, with Roberson back, it seems doubtful that Ferguson will garner enough run to warrant fantasy ownership in the majority of formats.
