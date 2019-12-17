Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Hits four triples in return
Ferguson ended with 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and one rebound in 29 minutes during Monday's 109-106 victory over the Bulls.
Ferguson made his return after missing five straight games with a hip injury, knocking down four triples. Unfortunately, that's where the good news ends as he was only able to add one rebound outside of the scoring. Ferguson typically offers very little from a fantasy perspective and should be viewed as a three-point streamer at best.
