Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Late scratch Sunday
Ferguson won't start Sunday's game against Dallas due to a stomach illness, although he may play at some point, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ferguson was initially listed in the starting five, but he's dealing with a stomach bug so Abdel Nader will take over at shooting guard. Ferguson could still come off the bench, but it'll depend on how he feels as the game progresses.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Not on injury report•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Won't return due to illness•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scores eight in defeat•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Equals career high in scoring•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Minimal production in start•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...