Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Likely out Monday
Ferguson (hip), who will not play Sunday against the Blazers, is also expected to sit out Monday's game in Utah, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson is nursing a sore hip, which initially kept him out of Friday's win over the Timberwolves. Abdel Nader started that game in his place and will likely make a third consecutive start Monday. Over his last 10 healthy games, Ferguson saw an average 29.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remains out Sunday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out with hip soreness•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Logs 32 minutes versus Pacers•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Absent from injury report•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Compiles six points in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...