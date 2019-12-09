Ferguson (hip), who will not play Sunday against the Blazers, is also expected to sit out Monday's game in Utah, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson is nursing a sore hip, which initially kept him out of Friday's win over the Timberwolves. Abdel Nader started that game in his place and will likely make a third consecutive start Monday. Over his last 10 healthy games, Ferguson saw an average 29.8 minutes per contest.