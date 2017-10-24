Ferguson was limited at practice Tuesday with a left ankle injury, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

The rookie is battling a mildly sprained left ankle, which kept him out of action Sunday against the Timberwolves. He hasn't officially been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with Detroit, but an update should come after shootaround Wednesday morning. Ferguson played 11 minutes in the Thunder's opener against the Knicks, finishing with two points on 1-of-5 shooting, and followed up with a scoreless 10 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Jazz.