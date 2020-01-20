Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Listed out Monday
Ferguson (personal) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
The reason for the absence is unclear, but it'll be the second straight for Ferguson, who sat out the last game with an illness. Hamidou Diallo got the start at small forward in Ferguson's place Saturday.
