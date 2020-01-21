Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Listed out Wednesday
Ferguson (personal) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Ferguson will miss a third straight game while tending to a personal issue. With Abdel Nader also out, Luguentz Dort has been the primary beneficiary, while Darius Bazley and Hamidou Diallo have also picked up slack on the wing.
