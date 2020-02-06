Ferguson grabbed one rebound in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Ferguson returned to the rotation after a nine-game absence for personal reasons. He didn't attempt a single shot and came off the bench, this after starting in his first 36 appearances this season (and all 74 in 2018-19). It's fairly likely that his athletic ability, defense and willingness to fire away from beyond the arc will help Ferguson reclaim the starting small forward gig, but regardless he's only worthy of consideration in the deepest leagues.