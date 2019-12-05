Ferguson finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 loss to the Pacers.

Ferguson has been held to single digits in scoring in five straight games. He continues to hold down the fort as the starting small forward on a team lacking much depth along the wing. However, at this point he's not a viable option outside of deeper leagues.