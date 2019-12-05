Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Logs 32 minutes versus Pacers
Ferguson finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 loss to the Pacers.
Ferguson has been held to single digits in scoring in five straight games. He continues to hold down the fort as the starting small forward on a team lacking much depth along the wing. However, at this point he's not a viable option outside of deeper leagues.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Absent from injury report•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Compiles six points in loss•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Role fluctuating early•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Drops 16 points in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.