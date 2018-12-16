Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Minimal production in start
Ferguson had just two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over the Clippers.
Ferguson continues to start for the Thunder but his production is leaving a lot to be desired. Despite the starter's tag, he is not worth owning in any format.
