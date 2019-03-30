Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Nearly invisible in Friday's loss
Ferguson scored two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal over 31 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
Ferguson's presence was practically nonexistent in Friday's loss as he scored just two points and did little else. Despite a starting gig and a healthy allotment of minutes, Ferguson has managed to score in double-digits jut twice in his last 16 games and hasn't recoded a double-double all season. He's not a viable fantasy option in nearly all formats.
