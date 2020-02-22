Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Offering little in bench role
Ferguson played 21 minutes off the bench and finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound Friday in the Thunder's 113-101 win over the Nuggets.
After starting in each of his first 36 appearances of 2019-20, Ferguson has worked exclusively in a bench role since returning from an eight-game absence in January while he was on personal leave. Though starting small forward Luguentz Dort hasn't delivered eye-popping numbers, Ferguson has been far less productive on a per-minute basis and seems unlikely to recapture the top spot on the depth chart. In his six February outings, Ferguson is averaging a middling 0.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.3 minutes while shooting 12.5 percent from the floor.
