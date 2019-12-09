Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Officially out Monday
Ferguson (hip) will not play Monday against the Jazz.
As expected, Ferguson will remain sidelined for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a sore hip. Abdel Nader should pick up another start in place of Ferguson, whose next chance to return will come Wednesday in Sacramento.
