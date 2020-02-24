Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out for remainder Sunday
Ferguson won't return to Sunday's matchup against the Spurs due to lower back stiffness, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The guard logged 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's contest before exiting early due to a lower back injury. Ferguson will presumably be tabbed questionable heading into the Thunder's next game against Chicago on Tuesday. Luguentz Dort and Hamidou Diallo will likely see increased run to finish off Sunday's game in the absence of Ferguson.
