Ferguson (lower leg) is out Friday against the Grizzlies.
Ferguson will miss a third straight game as he continues to recover from a bruised lower leg. His next chance to take the court arrives Sunday against the Wizards.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: To remain out Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out vs. Nuggets•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Cleared for restart opener•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out with leg contusion•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: To start Sunday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scores 11 in win•