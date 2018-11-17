Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out Saturday for personal reasons
Ferguson is out Saturday against the Suns for personal reasons, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson is not with the team, as he's been excused due to a personal matter. While he's absent, Alex Abrines (illness), Hamidou Diallo and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could see extra time.
