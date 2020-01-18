Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out Saturday
Ferguson (illness) is out Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Ferguson exited Friday's loss to the Heat early due to an illness, and it will render him unable to play Saturday. With Danilo Gallinari (rest) also out, Darius Bazley and Hamidou Diallo should see extra run.
