Ferguson will not play Monday against Denver due to a bruised lower leg.
This appears to be the same issue that plagued Ferguson during scrimmages, though he was ultimately cleared to play in Saturday's seeding-game opener against Utah. Ferguson was limited to just four minutes of action in that game, however.
