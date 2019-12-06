Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out with hip soreness
Ferguson has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to right hip soreness.
Ferguson logged 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers, and he evidently came away with a minor hip injury. Darius Bazley, Dennis Schroder or Deonte Burton could be in line for extra minutes with Ferguson sitting.
