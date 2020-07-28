Ferguson will not play in Tuesday's scrimmage against Portland due to a bruised leg, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
His absence is likely precautionary, and Ferguson should be fine by the time Saturday's first seeding game against the Jazz rolls around.
