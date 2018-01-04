Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Picks up rare start
Ferguson will start Wednesday against the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Ferguson will make the first start of his NBA career with Andre Roberson (knee) sidelined. While Ferguson is in the starting five, he'll still likely split time with Josh Huestis.
