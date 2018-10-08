Ferguson has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Ferguson was forced to leave Sunday's exhibition early with concussion-like symptoms and he's now been placed in the league's protocol after additional testing confirmed the diagnosis. That means Ferguson will now have to pass through a handful of different tests before being cleared for a return, with the final being a controlled practice. With the Thunder taking on the Bucks this Tuesday, it seems highly likely that Ferguson will be unable to take the court for that contest. That said, tentatively consider him questionable until an official update is provided.