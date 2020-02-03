Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Practices Monday
Ferguson (personal) was able to participate in Monday's practice, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
While Ferguson's inclusion in practice hasn't officially changed his questionable status for Wednesday's tilt with Cleveland, it certainly bodes well for his availability. The 21-year-old, who's started all 36 games he's appeared in, has missed the past eight games while tending to a personal issue.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Available going forward•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: To miss another game•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out again Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Still out Monday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will miss Saturday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Unavailable Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...