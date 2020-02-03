Play

Ferguson (personal) was able to participate in Monday's practice, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

While Ferguson's inclusion in practice hasn't officially changed his questionable status for Wednesday's tilt with Cleveland, it certainly bodes well for his availability. The 21-year-old, who's started all 36 games he's appeared in, has missed the past eight games while tending to a personal issue.

