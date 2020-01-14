Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Puts up 14 points
Ferguson scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds and an assist Monday in the Thunder's 117-104 win over the Timberwolves.
The 14 points were Ferguson's second-most of the season, and the three boards were his most in eight games. That's illustrative of the little value Ferguson holds in fantasy, even in very deep leagues. Despite starting in each of his 34 appearances this season and playing 26.6 minutes per game, Ferguson is only averaging 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 assist while shooting 40.1 percent from the field.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Attempts 10 field goals•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Hits four triples in return•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Good to go Monday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Deemed questionable Monday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remains out Saturday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...