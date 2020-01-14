Ferguson scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds and an assist Monday in the Thunder's 117-104 win over the Timberwolves.

The 14 points were Ferguson's second-most of the season, and the three boards were his most in eight games. That's illustrative of the little value Ferguson holds in fantasy, even in very deep leagues. Despite starting in each of his 34 appearances this season and playing 26.6 minutes per game, Ferguson is only averaging 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 assist while shooting 40.1 percent from the field.