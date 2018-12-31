Ferguson (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson's status for Monday's contest remains up in the air as he continues to deal with the illness that forced him to miss Sunday's game against Dallas. His status should clear up closer to tip off. If Ferguson is unable to play, Abdel Nader could pick up another start in his place.

