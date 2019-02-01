Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Questionable Friday
Ferguson (back) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Back spasms prevented Ferguson from playing in the Thunder's last game, though he was a full participant in Thursday's practice, which is encouraging for his availability. If he ends up playing, he'll likely reclaim his starting spot from Hamidou Diallo.
