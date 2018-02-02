Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Questionable to return Thursday
Ferguson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Nuggets with a stomach illness, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson started the game, however was pulled after playing just four minutes and headed to the locker room. Alex Abrines, who entered for Ferguson, as well as Josh Huestis could see an increased role if Ferguson is unable to return.
