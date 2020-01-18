Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Questionable to return
Ferguson is considered questionable to return to Friday's game against the Heat due to an illness, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson was replaced at the start of the second half by Dennis Schroeder. He was not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game, so the illness must have come on late. If he is unable to return his status for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers will certainly be up in the air.
