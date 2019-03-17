Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Quiet in Saturday's blowout loss
Ferguson finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-88 loss to the Warriors.
Ferguson finished with as many turnovers as points, and he was essentially a non-factor in this one. The 20-year-old sophomore has made significant strides this season, but he has been limited to single digits in scoring for 11 consecutive contests. Moreover, he doesn't do much else on a consistent basis, so Ferguson's fantasy value seems minimal at best until he snaps out of his recent funk.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scoring-heavy line in win•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Strong shooting effort in victory•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scoreless in 23 minutes•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Back in action•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Questionable Friday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Back at practice•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...