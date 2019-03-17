Ferguson finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-88 loss to the Warriors.

Ferguson finished with as many turnovers as points, and he was essentially a non-factor in this one. The 20-year-old sophomore has made significant strides this season, but he has been limited to single digits in scoring for 11 consecutive contests. Moreover, he doesn't do much else on a consistent basis, so Ferguson's fantasy value seems minimal at best until he snaps out of his recent funk.