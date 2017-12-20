Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Recalled from G-League
Ferguson was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson was assigned to the G-League to play during the Blue's game Tuesday. He recorded 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. He'll be available for the Thunder's game against the Jazz on Wednesday if need be.
