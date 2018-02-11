Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Recalled from G-League
Ferguson was recalled from the G-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson started a few games for the Thunder before being dropped to a bench role last week and then being sent down to the G-League on Saturday. After one game with the Blue he's being brought back up to the Thunder where he'll presumably see a bench role once again.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Assigned to G-League•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will come off bench Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remaining in starting five•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Available to return Thursday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will return to starting five Sunday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...