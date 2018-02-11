Play

Ferguson was recalled from the G-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Ferguson started a few games for the Thunder before being dropped to a bench role last week and then being sent down to the G-League on Saturday. After one game with the Blue he's being brought back up to the Thunder where he'll presumably see a bench role once again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories