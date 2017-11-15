Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Recalled from G-League
Ferguson was recalled from the G-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday and will be available for the day's game against the Bulls, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson played well in his Blue debut, posting 24 points (including four threes) and five assists. While it's unlikely he'll see significant run, the possible absence of Carmelo Anthony (back) may afford him a bigger role than usual. On the year, Ferguson is averaging 0.8 points in 4.6 minutes per game at the NBA level.
