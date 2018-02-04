Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remaining in starting five
Thunder head coach Billy Donovan confirmed that Ferguson would remain the team's starting shooting guard for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
After Andre Roberson (knee) was ruled out for the season in late January, Ferguson has entered the starting five for the Thunder's last four games and has yet to take advantage of the opportunity. Though he's been a clear fourth or fifth option when he's been on the floor, Ferguson isn't contributed much on either end, as he's averaged just 0.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 14.3 minutes per game over the four-game stretch. If Ferguson fails to make an impact early on Sunday, don't surprise if Donovan pulls him quickly in favor of either Alex Abrines or Josh Huestis.
