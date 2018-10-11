Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remains in concussion protocol
Ferguson remains in the NBA's concussion protocol, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson has been sidelined for just under a week now, which included him missing the team's preseason finale Tuesday. He'll still have to progress through a series of tests in order to be cleared, with the final one being a controlled practice. The Thunder don't kick off the regular season until Tuesday against the Warriors, so Ferguson sill has four or five days to get back into the swing of things and cleared for practice. That said, the uncertainty surrounding head injuries should give him a questionable designation heading into the opener. Hamidou Diallo started the preseason finale at shooting guard and could begin the year in the top unit if Ferguson can't give it a go.
