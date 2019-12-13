Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remains out Saturday
Ferguson (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game at Denver, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
The 21-year-old is progressing towards his return but will still miss his fifth straight game. Abdel Nader should receive another start in Ferguson's absence.
