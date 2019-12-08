Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remains out Sunday
Ferguson (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Portland.
Ferguson missed Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to the right hip soreness and won't be retaking the court Sunday. The 21-year-old's status is also in doubt for Monday's game at Utah. Abel Nader was the major beneficiary of Ferguson's absence Friday and figures to see an increased role again versus the Trail Blazers.
