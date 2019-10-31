Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Role fluctuating early
Ferguson has started each of the Thunder's first five games, but his minutes have fluctuated significantly.
In Ferguson's first handful of games this season, he's seen 30-plus minutes twice, minutes in the 20s twice, and below 20 minutes once. He's had a very low-usage role, taking just 3.2 shots per game. He's only fantasy relevant in the very deepest of leagues.
