Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Ruled out Monday vs. Kings
Ferguson (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson remains in concussion protocol and will miss his second-straight contest as a result. Look for Alex Abrines and Corey Brewer to see expanded minutes in the contest with Ferguson on the bench.
