Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Ruled out Monday
Ferguson (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson will miss a second straight game as he continues to tend to a personal matter. In his absence, Alex Abrines (illness), Hamidou Diallo and Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot are all candidates to see added minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Fails to practice•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out Saturday for personal reasons•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scores a season-high 14•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Third-year option picked up•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Starting in opener•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Full cleared for contact•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.