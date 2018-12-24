Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Ruled out Sunday
Ferguson won't return to Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to illness, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Ferguson departed for the locker room in the first half, and he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the matchup. Alex Abrines figures to take over at shooting guard with Ferguson unavailable.
