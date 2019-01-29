Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Ruled out Tuesday
Ferguson (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Back spasms cropped up on Ferguson during Tuesday's pregame warmups, prompting his late scratch. Hamidou Diallo will start in place of Ferguson, who should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.
