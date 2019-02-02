Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scoreless in 23 minutes
Ferguson went scoreless (0-1 FG) while swiping one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 118-102 win over the Heat.
Ferguson only fired one field goal attempt in his return to the lineup following a one-game absence with back spasms. The sophomore usually isn't shy about letting shots fly, especially from beyond the arc, but he was a non-factor in this one. He'll look to get back on track during Sunday's showdown with the Celtics.
