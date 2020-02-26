Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scores 11 in win
Ferguson posted 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and a block in 18 minutes during Tuesday's win against Chicago.
Ferguson topped double figures for the first time since Jan. 13 and a seventh time overall this season. Despite the nice performance, the 21-year-old doesn't hold a large enough role on offense to generate viable fantasy production. On the year, he's averaging just 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Absent from injury report•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Practices Monday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out for remainder Sunday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Offering little in bench role•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Logs 11 minutes in return•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Available going forward•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...