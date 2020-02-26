Ferguson posted 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and a block in 18 minutes during Tuesday's win against Chicago.

Ferguson topped double figures for the first time since Jan. 13 and a seventh time overall this season. Despite the nice performance, the 21-year-old doesn't hold a large enough role on offense to generate viable fantasy production. On the year, he's averaging just 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.