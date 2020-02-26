Play

Ferguson posted 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and a block in 18 minutes during Tuesday's win against Chicago.

Ferguson topped double figures for the first time since Jan. 13 and a seventh time overall this season. Despite the nice performance, the 21-year-old doesn't hold a large enough role on offense to generate viable fantasy production. On the year, he's averaging just 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories