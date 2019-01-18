Ferguson tallied 21 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 138-128 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Ferguson matched his season high in scoring, and has posted 21 points in two of the last four tilts. With that being said, he combined to score 12 points on just 12 field-goal attempts in the last two games, and Alex Abrines (personal) returned to practice on Wednesday. Ferguson has showcased his skills while receiving extended minutes with Abrines sidelined of late and remains the better two-way player, but the 20-year-old shooting guard is still highly inconsistent overall.