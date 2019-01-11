Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scores 21 points in Thursday's loss
Ferguson finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-10 3Pt) and one rebound in 41 minutes during Thursday's 154-147 double overtime loss to the Spurs.
Ferguson drained a career high seven treys while earning a career high minute total as well. The continued absence of Alex Abrines (personal) is resulting in more playing time for Ferguson lately, but the sophomore remains an unreliable option outside of the very deepest leagues.
