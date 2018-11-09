Ferguson scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and added four rebounds, a steal and a block in 29 minutes Thursday against the Rockets.

Ferguson also managed to play a season high 29 minutes on Thursday, providing some much needed complementary scoring. The Thunder have historically struggled finding an adequate wing to help provide space for Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams to operate. While the 14 points Thursday were a season high, Ferguson has an opportunity to cultivate a larger role if he can continue to shoot the ball well. A larger role could lead to fantasy value but for now Ferguson is little more than a deeper format prospective add as he is only averaging 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds on the season.