Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scores eight in defeat
Ferguson (illness) started Tuesday and tallied eight points over 24 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the Rockets.
Ferguson exited the Thunder's last game Sunday due to his illness, but he was able to play his regular role Christmas Day. Consider him good-to-go for Oklahoma City's next game Friday and moving forward.
